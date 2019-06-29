TomWatsonOut (and about): MP hits back at critics with picture from Glastonbury

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has hit back at calls for his removal by posting a picture of himself at Glastonbury and co-opting a hashtag used by his critics.

On Friday #WatsonOutNow and #WatsonOut had trended on Twitter as detractors of the MP petitioned for his removal after he spoke out over the re-admittance to the party of Derby West MP Chris Williamson, who was suspended over allegations he made anti-Semitic remarks.

In response to the criticism Mr Watson posted a picture from Glastonbury using one of the hashtags.

“Hello @GlastoFest,” he tweeted. “It’s great to be back. #TomWatsonOut (and about).”

The cheeky response holds particular significance as it emulates a previous image of Mr Watson taken at Glastonbury while holding a can of cider, which had been used as the display image for a petition calling for him to be removed from his post.

(Screengrab/change.org)

Mr Watson’s reaction to the criticism went down well with many on Twitter.

The MP was praised for his “top trolling” and “pretty good banter” in the comments on his post.

This is pretty good banter — Dave (@DavidB45212563) June 29, 2019

Top trolling — roders (@oneandonlymr0) June 29, 2019

Mr Watson is one of a number of politicians to have been spotted at the festival, which is taking place on the hottest day of the year so far, including former Tory leadership candidate Matt Hancock and Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Loving #Glastonbury in the scorching heat. Not a welly in sight pic.twitter.com/VgphRB0Ey2 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 29, 2019

“Loving #Glastonbury in the scorching heat,” tweeted Mr Hancock. “Not a welly in sight.”