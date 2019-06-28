Police ‘drop charges’ against goat that chased woman down the street

Police who were called to a report of a woman being chased down the street say they have dropped charges against the goat who turned out to be responsible.

An officer in Oakland, Maine, needed “de-escalation skills” to deal with the situation and was assaulted “a few times” by the animal according to a post from the force on Facebook.

You really never know what you are going to encounter when responding to a call of a woman being chased down the street…. Posted by Oakland Maine Police Department on Sunday, June 23, 2019

It read: “You really never know what you are going to encounter when responding to a call of a woman being chased down the street.

“Will it be nothing, could you be getting into a physical altercation? Well this suspect was a little of both.

“Our officer tried his freshly certified de-escalation skills, but to no avail.

“Despite assaulting our officer a few times the suspect was ultimately restrained.”

Police said that they returned the animal to its owner and that “charges were dropped”.