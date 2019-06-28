Advertising
Police ‘drop charges’ against goat that chased woman down the street
‘Our officer tried his freshly certified de-escalation skills, but to no avail.’
Police who were called to a report of a woman being chased down the street say they have dropped charges against the goat who turned out to be responsible.
An officer in Oakland, Maine, needed “de-escalation skills” to deal with the situation and was assaulted “a few times” by the animal according to a post from the force on Facebook.
It read: “You really never know what you are going to encounter when responding to a call of a woman being chased down the street.
“Will it be nothing, could you be getting into a physical altercation? Well this suspect was a little of both.
“Our officer tried his freshly certified de-escalation skills, but to no avail.
“Despite assaulting our officer a few times the suspect was ultimately restrained.”
Police said that they returned the animal to its owner and that “charges were dropped”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.