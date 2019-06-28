People are sharing this presidential candidate’s ‘spiritual’ tweets

Fringe Democratic candidate for United States presidency, author Marianne Williamson, has captured the attention of social media with her “spiritual” debate style.

Democrats running in the 2020 US presidential race took part in televised debates for the party’s primary election on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ms Williamson, an author who previously served as a spiritual adviser to Oprah, became the most-searched candidate as the debate on Thursday drew to a close, according to Google.

Marianne Williamson is your friends mom who lets you guys smoke pot in the house but corners you after to talk about her spirit guides. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) June 28, 2019

Twitter users watching the debate enjoyed her “spiritual” statements, including that she would “harness love for political purposes” in order to beat out Republican candidate President Donald Trump.

Her unusual comments during the debate, closing with the statement “love will win”, led some social media users to uncover her old tweets, which she sent to an audience of 2.6 million followers.

Pete Buttigieg goes to shake Marianne Williamson's hand but she's already disappeared. On her lectern sits a lone origami crane — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 28, 2019

Before running for Democratic candidacy, Ms Williamson authored 13 books, including four New York Times number one bestsellers.

Her books mainly fall within the spirituality and political genres, with her tweets following a similar theme.

Here are a few of her tweets from previous years, which have captured the imagination of social media users.

1. Firstly, Twitter users found that Ms Williamson is a fan of the film Avatar.

If you want a simple explanation for what's happening in America, watch AVATAR again. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 26, 2017

2. The author often tweeted motivational sayings before running for president.

Dance in the fields of infinite possibility. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 3, 2012

3. Twitter users uncovered this idea for a presidential slogan.

Humanity needs a mental shower: we need to wash off all prejudices of the 20th Century and stand naked beneath the waters of eternal Truths. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 17, 2013

4. In 2009, the presidential candidate tweeted this cure for a “chaotic” world.

The world is chaos. The only antidote to chaos is to cultivate your inner world. You can't exit chaos from consciousness which is chaotic. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 13, 2009

5. Ms Williamson’s Twitter account might be a good one to follow on a cloudy day.

The week ahead has been planned for you with tenderness, love and care. The sun shines to warm you, and the flowers grow to delight you. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 14, 2012

6. Lastly, this piece of advice comes from 2016.

Let's all of us give birth to more love in the world today. And then tomorrow too. And then the day after that. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 25, 2016

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, 25 Democratic candidates have put themselves forward.

Early front runners include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, California Senator Kamala Harris, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

A total of 20 Democrats have debated on television in the US this week in two groups of 10, on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the Republican side, Mr Trump is set to run for re-election alongside former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.