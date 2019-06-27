Four orphaned baby skunks rescued by police officers in New York

Four orphaned baby skunks have been taken to a wildlife centre after they were found on Tuesday by police officers in New York.

Kingston Police Department reported that officers found the skunks after they were mistaken for kittens when their mother was hit by a car. The skunks were then taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The department said: “Officer Pontecorvo was dispatched for ‘kittens’ in the roadway on Lucas Avenue. When she arrived the Lucas Ave she found four ‘kittens’ – they were black with a distinctive white stripe down their back, aka. baby skunks.”

First it was a bear, then a snake, the next morning it was “kittens” in the roadway. On June 25, 2019 around 6 am,… Posted by Kingston Police Department on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Kingston Police Department said: “Their mother had been hit by a car and they were now orphans. The baby skunks just wandered around Lucas Avenue until Officer Pontecorvo, with the help of Officers Palmer and Weaver, was able to corral the little guys and/or gals. It was no easy task.

“Once captured, all four ‘kittens’ were turned over to a local wildlife rehabilitator. No one was sprayed in this incident!”

Skunks are known for their ability to spray a liquid with a strong, unpleasant smell, and are native to southern Canada, the United States and northern Mexico.