Same-sex penguin couples celebrate Pride at London Zoo

Penguins at ZSL London Zoo have been photographed with an LGBTQ+ Pride banner to celebrate the annual parade coming to the capital.

Zookeepers have given a mini banner to the zoo’s resident same-sex couple, Humboldt penguins Ronnie and Reggie, bearing the phrase “Some penguins are gay, get over it”, in homage to charity Stonewall’s Get Over It campaign.

The zoo will celebrate its other same-sex penguin couples during its Pride event on July 5, coinciding with London’s Pride Parade over the weekend.

Penguins are said to mate for life, and same-sex pairings have been observed both in the wild and in captivity.

(ZSL London Zoo)

The zoo said: “Ronnie and Reggie got together in 2014, and famously adopted an egg that was abandoned by another couple a year later.

“The pair shared parenting duties of their chick, Kyton, until he fledged the nest. They remain as strong as ever and are often found snuggled up in their nest box together.

“The duo share their home with 91 other penguins, including fellow same-sex couples Nadja and Zimmer, and Dev and Martin.”

London Zoo’s LGBTQ+ society, Team Pride, will be marching in the organised London Pride Parade on July 6.