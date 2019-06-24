Watch: One-month-old lion cubs play in Port Lympne animal reserve

Three one-month-old lion cubs have been captured playfighting at Port Lympne animal reserve in Kent.

The cubs became the first to be born at the Hythe animal park in 10 years in May.

The cubs are the offspring of first-time parents – mother Oudrika and father Adras.

As well as releasing the images, Port Lympne have set up a live feed through which the public can observe the animals in their enclosure.

While Oudrika was born at Boras Zoo in Sweden, Adras was born at Port Lympne.

Adras is a Barbary lion, a subspecies from north Africa which is now extinct in the wild, making the three cubs all the more special.