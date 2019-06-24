Twitter thread lets you pretend to be Beyonce’s assistant for the day

Beyonce fans have been given the chance to test their skills as Queen B’s assistant in a viral Twitter thread.

The thread, made by 19-year-old Landon Rivera from Los Angeles, gives Twitter users different scenarios as they navigate their day with Beyonce and try to avoid getting fired.

The first task is choosing breakfast for Beyonce – pick the wrong one and her lawyers will be quick to send you packing.

It’s your first day on the job and Beyoncé is getting ready for a red carpet. What are you getting her for breakfast? Yogurt, granola and strawberries or a 5 star breakfast. pic.twitter.com/05Zq5Ccai5 — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

You then spend the day choosing lighting for her photos, which activities she should do, and whether she’d prefer a motel or to share a room with the West family.

However, one wrong move and you could be fired — or worse, Beyonce could end up kidnapped.

She yells at you “are you trying to make me fat like you?!” then has her team of lawyers send you a termination letter. pic.twitter.com/hHq6dCqHsp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Landon said: “I love how everything Beyonce does is well thought out and she pays attention to everything from visual presence to sound presence.

“I made it as a joke for my fellow Beyonce fan followers — which tripled. At first I didn’t put too much thought into it, but it took probably around five to eight hours.”

Since the thread went viral, Landon’s follower count has doubled to 29,800.

Celebrity Chrissy Teigan has also been playing along.

This is amazing and really well done ? I got fired about 3 in. https://t.co/gLdnqQY8tE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 23, 2019

Her own assistant even managed to get fired on the first question.