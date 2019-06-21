Film marking 50 years since Stonewall to make television debut

A film marking 50 years since the Stonewall uprising will make its television debut on Channel 4 tonight.

The Pride Jubilee film marches through history, highlighting key moments that have helped form today’s Pride — as chosen by the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride in London worked with an all-LGBTQ+ cast for the film, as well as using actual historical news footage.

A #PrideInLondon social media debut! Airing tonight at 20:58 on @Channel4. Honouring 50 years of queer revolt, the #PrideJubilee film marches through history to highlight the key moments, chosen by our community. that have made #Pride what it is today: https://t.co/CEDmKwbxZ6 pic.twitter.com/hY532Uj4Kz — Pride in London (@PrideInLondon) June 21, 2019

Key moments depicted include July 1 1972, the date of the UK’s first official Gay Pride Rally in London; April 9 1987, the day Princess Diana opened the UK’s first purpose-built centre for the treatment of HIV patients and July 17 2013, the day same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales.

The film has been made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots – a series of protests in Manhattan, New York, which led to the birth of the modern Pride movement.

The film has been previewed on Twitter and widely praised by users.

This year’s @PrideInLondon campaign video got me right in the feels ? Thank you to everyone who has fought for progress in our community, time for us to carry on fighting in their honour! ?️‍? #PrideJubilee #Pride #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/zmansHqOzs — Kristof Adamson (@KristofAdamson) June 21, 2019

Advertising

This #PrideJubilee film from @PrideInLondon is brilliant. It had me welling up on the bus this morning. #Pride Amazing work! ???️‍?? pic.twitter.com/ofIhKgqHF4 — WayneDavid81 (@WayneDavid81) June 21, 2019

The film sits alongside a campaign that sees members of the LGBTQ community recreate key historical moments in the style of classic royal portraiture.

The director of marketing at London Pride, Tom Stevens, said: “In this landmark year, the Pride Jubilee honours 50 years of queer revolt and allows us to recognise and celebrate the moments in our shared history.

“Even in the last month we’ve been reminded that the great strides in equality that some of us enjoy today are not shared by everyone in our community. Couples are being attacked in public, trans people continue to face discrimination and abuse, and LGBT+ people still face injustice globally: It is clear that the fight is not yet won.”

The film airs at 8.58pm tonight, between the Crystal Maze and Celebrity Gogglebox.

The Pride London parade takes place on Saturday July 6.