Wild baby rabbits stranded from their mother rescued by New Mexico police

Two baby rabbits have been rescued by a police officer in New Mexico, USA, after they were found stranded from their mother.

Traffic officer Joshua Herrera of the Las Cruces Police Department was assigned to perimeter patrol behind a DIY shop on Monday when he spotted the rabbits. The animals were then taken into the police station and transferred to a wildlife facility.

Posting photos of the rabbits to Facebook, the police department said: “A Las Cruces police officer is credited with rescuing a pair of wild and vulnerable bunnies while investigators combed through a nearby scene.”

No ‘Bunny’ Expected This RescueA Las Cruces police officer is credited with rescuing a pair of wild and vulnerable… Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The police department said: “Herrera checked on the bunny and saw that it was covered with ants. The officer discovered another tiny bunny nearby and it, too, was covered with ants. Herrera picked up the two tiny rabbits, removed the ants and placed the two bunnies underneath a bush with the hopes they’d be reunited with their mother.

“According to Herrera, he checked on the wild bunnies about a half hour later and again found them covered with ants. Once again, the officer removed the ants and had to use the blade of a knife to remove the heads of a few ants that were embedded in the bunnies.”

The police department confirmed that the rabbits are doing well, and have been taken in by the Stick House Sanctuary, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in El Paso, Texas.