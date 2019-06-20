Twitter users compare parental fibs with #liesyourparentstoldyou hashtag

They may have your best interests at heart, but many parents are inveterate liars.

That is the conclusion it’s tempting to draw from the latest hashtag doing the rounds on social media.

Twitter users are sharing the fibs, falsehoods and half-truths they were sold by their parents, using the hashtag #liesyourparentstoldyou.

#LiesYourParentsToldYou Parents: "We'll think about it" Me: "Thank you" *wanders off under the impression that my deepest desires are being carefully and consideratly weighed Parents:… pic.twitter.com/J1jwmDqinE — Anthony Sinnott (@librarianth) June 20, 2019

#LiesYourParentsToldYouwhen you're 18 you can do whatever*turns 18*while you're under this roof you do what I say pic.twitter.com/0DAOJVXEpy — kiya ⚡ (@makiyers) June 20, 2019

There were some old classics, like the importance of certain school subjects to adult life or the effects of chewing gum on your body.

#LiesYourParentsToldYou : “Geometry is important, you will need it one day!” Me using Pythagorean’s Theorem to try and figure out my taxes pic.twitter.com/Cdpqe3JXS2 — It Only Gets Worse (@Only_Gets_Worse) June 20, 2019

Don’t swallow your gum or it will be stuck in your body for 7 years!!!??? #LiesYourParentsToldYou pic.twitter.com/agw73fZWVF — I AM ? (@ladykd_4) June 20, 2019

If you cross your eyes they'll get stuck like that #LiesYourParentsToldYou pic.twitter.com/93OLffgOFJ — Patricia Lang (@Triciaa22) June 20, 2019

Some of the fibs were clearly designed by parents just to keep their children quiet for a while.

“On the way back we can buy it” #LiesYourParentsToldYou — College Student (@FactsOfSchool) June 20, 2019

Some parents just failed to foresee the way their kids’ lives would pan out.

You won't get anywhere in life playing on that silly computer.#LiesYourParentsToldYou — Miles Jacobson (@milesSI) June 20, 2019

Some had potentially more serious undertones.

#LiesYourParentsToldYou If a boy is mean to me, that means they like me. y'all are really gonna set your daughters up for toxic relationship like that… ? pic.twitter.com/gup4jPVoHy — ??Put on your SPF??? (@anoirgoddess) June 20, 2019

But some were much more specific lies thought up by some very devious parents indeed.

My parents told me people only get 10,000 words per month. If you reach the limit, you can't physically speak until the new month begins. Anytime I was especially talkative, dad would say, 'Careful, you're over 9,000 by now. #liesyourparentstoldyou — Jordy1909 (@Jordan93108989) June 19, 2019

When they were 4, 8 & 12, I told my kids swearing was illegal until 1967, punishable, in the case of extreme swearing, by imprisonment. I did it for no other reason than to see if I could get away with it. It remains one of my finest parental achievements #LiesYourParentsToldYou — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter) June 20, 2019

I was 6. My mum told me it was illegal to feed squirrels. She just didn't want me to go near squirrels. When I qualified as a lawyer I tried to find the relevant statute. There wasn't one. I'd been warning people for years that they'd go to prison. #LiesYourParentsToldYou — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) June 20, 2019

The moral of the story: never trust your parents.