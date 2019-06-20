Advertising
Twitter users compare parental fibs with #liesyourparentstoldyou hashtag
‘My parents told me people only get 10,000 words per month.’
They may have your best interests at heart, but many parents are inveterate liars.
That is the conclusion it’s tempting to draw from the latest hashtag doing the rounds on social media.
Twitter users are sharing the fibs, falsehoods and half-truths they were sold by their parents, using the hashtag #liesyourparentstoldyou.
There were some old classics, like the importance of certain school subjects to adult life or the effects of chewing gum on your body.
Advertising
Some of the fibs were clearly designed by parents just to keep their children quiet for a while.
Advertising
Some parents just failed to foresee the way their kids’ lives would pan out.
Some had potentially more serious undertones.
But some were much more specific lies thought up by some very devious parents indeed.
The moral of the story: never trust your parents.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.