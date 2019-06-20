Prosthetic ear found on beach after World’s Strongest Man returned to owner

A prosthetic ear has been reunited with its owner after being found on a beach in Florida.

The ear was found by a resident on Anna Maria Island near Tampa after a World’s Strongest Man competition had been hosted there on Saturday.

@@@ UPDATED@@@ The owner of the missing ear has been located! Have you lost an ear? This prosthetic ear was found at the Manatee public beach. Please contact us if you know the owner. Posted by Holmes Beach Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Police put out an appeal to find the owner of the prosthetic on Tuesday, posting images of it on Facebook with the message: “Have you lost an ear? This prosthetic ear was found at the Manatee public beach. Please contact us if you know the owner.”

And that appears to have done the trick, after police posted an update to say the owner had been located.

Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars in America.