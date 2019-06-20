Advertising
Dog whose owner died ‘sat patiently by bed waiting for him to return’
Offers have now flooded in to adopt Moose, a three-year-old Labrador-cross.
A dog is waiting for a new home after being seen sitting “patiently” by his owner’s bed, not realising he had died.
Moose, a three-year-old Labrador-cross, was pictured by the hospital bed of his owner in an image shared on Facebook by NorthStar Pet Rescue.
The centre wrote in a post: “Moose sat patiently next to his dad’s hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that ‘Dad’ had passed away.”
Staff added that Moose was “taking the loss of his dad pretty hard”.
NorthStar said Moose was being cared for by Eleventh Hour Rescue, an animal rescue centre based in Rockaway, New Jersey.
They appealed for people to come forward with offers to adopt him and “help Moose’s heart heal”.
A later update from the shelter said they had received “several” applications to adopt or foster Moosde and that they were “hopeful he will find a forever home soon”.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.