YouTuber LadBaby sends toy Buzz Lightyear into space for children’s charity

YouTube prankster LadBaby is raising money for a children’s charity by selling a Buzz Lightyear toy he previously launched into space.

LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, is auctioning the toy on eBay for children’s charity Together For Short Lives after it was sent into the Earth’s atmosphere using a balloon.

Bids for the toy are already near £1,000, with the charity auction due to end on Sunday.

Mr Hoyle, 32, along with his wife and three-year-old son, sent the toy 54,000 ft (approximately 10 miles) into the earth’s atmosphere for the stunt which was filmed on an attached camera.

The YouTuber, who has more than 600,000 subscribers on the website, said the launch was also to celebrate the release of Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

Mr Hoyle previously hit headlines for reaching the Christmas Number 1 last year with sausage roll-themed cover song We Built This City, with money from the single going to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.