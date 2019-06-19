Twitter users share mental health tips with #HowIFightDepression hashtag

Social media users have been sharing their tips for dealing with depression thanks to a popular hashtag.

#HowIFightDepression was one of the top trends in the UK on Wednesday as people who had experienced the illness spoke about their coping strategies.

We all have different ways of dealing with depression. You can find some of our suggestions here > https://t.co/ctFS9dNyLP Share your tips with #HowIFightDepression pic.twitter.com/RfhPD2WBUI — Mind (@MindCharity) June 19, 2019

Depression, described by mental health charity Mind as “a low mood that lasts for a long time, and affects your everyday life”, hits around one in 10 people at some time in their lives, according to the NHS.

The hashtag inspired many people to talk about their own experiences – particularly how they deal with the illness.

Here is my number one recommendation for #HowIFightDepression, and I am 100% not joking: log off of Twitter. Off of Facebook. All social media. The internet altogether. Go outside. Go to a park and play with some doggos, or toss a ball to a kid. It centers your perspective. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) June 19, 2019

Some talked about the benefits of doing exercise or going outside.

Twitter user Leanne Roger said animals are a big part of her strategy for dealing with depression.

The 31-year-old from Cornwall told the Press Association: “My cat Gizmo and my pony Lula give me reasons to get up every day, no matter how bad I feel at the time. Some days are easier than others, but my animal family are always pleased to see me, and it puts life into perspective.

#HowIFightDepression Four paws. Four hooves. Giving me two reasons to get up, even when I don't want to face the day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zfeNzNJo0E — Gizmos Human Slave (@kittyupthecurt1) June 19, 2019

“Explaining how we feel verbally to another human can be overwhelming, but animals know exactly how we feel – no words needed. I have found animals are the best therapists for me, and help me with my struggles.”

For some, things like listening to music or talking to friends may alleviate the situation when depression strikes.

Sometimes there is no way out, I have to ride the wave of emotion as best I can. Sometimes it’s not as bad, I just try to focus on self care and making myself do things that are good for me and will help; Listen to musicTalk to friendsGet out in nature#HowIFightDepression — Sheri Harper (@sher_bear223) June 19, 2019

But for others it may feel hard to do anything at all other than “ride the wave of emotion”.

Komal Shahid, a blogger and mental health activist from Pakistan, wanted to stress that it is “okay” if you stay in bed all day.

It's okay if you don't feel like getting out of bed. It's okay if you can't take a shower. It's okay if you lied & cancelled all plans. Depression is mentally exhausting. It's okay if all you did today was breathe. Mental illness is as real as physical one.#HowIFightDepression — Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) June 19, 2019

The 24-year-old told the Press Association: “A few years back I was suffering from depression but I didn’t dare talk about it.

“Then I saw a hashtag trending on Twitter. It was about depression and it helped me a lot.

“I realised that I can get help and I can talk about it too, because so many other people were talking about it. Since then I have been working on it. Reading others’ thoughts and views about depression helped me a lot so I know my views and thoughts might help others too.

“These hashtags are so, so, so important. They can literally save lives.”

How do you fight depression? Sharing your story could give someone else the strength they need ? We're here round the clock if you're struggling and need to talk ?116 123 #HowIFightDepression pic.twitter.com/Xcgop9c3Xu — Samaritans (@samaritans) June 19, 2019

The Samaritans also joined in with the hashtag, saying: “Sharing your story could give someone else the strength they need.”

Among the steps suggested by Mind to help cope with depression are talking to someone you trust, trying mindfulness, keeping active, spending time in nature and practising self-care.

NHS advice is to seek help from your GP as soon as possible if you feel you may be depressed.

“Many people wait a long time before seeking help for depression, but it’s best not to delay,” reads the advice on the NHS website. “The sooner you see a doctor, the sooner you can be on the way to recovery.”

You can find out more about depression and how to cope with it on Mind’s website.