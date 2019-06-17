Advertising
These six-word horror stories have taken Twitter by storm
‘Grampa says he hates his coffin.’
Horror fans are flexing their creative muscles by coming up with six-word scary stories.
The trend came courtesy of writer Gail Simone, who challenged her followers to come up with the mini-stories on Twitter.
She wrote: “Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun. Write a horror story in six words.”
She then provided several examples of her own, including the creepy: “Grampa says he hates his coffin.”
And the scary stories rolled in.
Before long #SixWordHorror was the top trend in the UK as people attempted to scare their followers with their own very short stories.
But not all who joined in took the brief 100% seriously.
