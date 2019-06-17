These six-word horror stories have taken Twitter by storm

Horror fans are flexing their creative muscles by coming up with six-word scary stories.

The trend came courtesy of writer Gail Simone, who challenged her followers to come up with the mini-stories on Twitter.

Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun. Write a horror story in six words. Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

She wrote: “Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun. Write a horror story in six words.”

She then provided several examples of her own, including the creepy: “Grampa says he hates his coffin.”

And the scary stories rolled in.

#SixWordHorror It ate undisturbed in the crowd. https://t.co/dwwRxRPWw5 — Mori the Unliving (@Master_Moridin) June 17, 2019

Nobody here hired that birthday clown. #SixWordHorror — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) June 17, 2019

“For sale. Baby shoes. Feet included.”#SixWordHorror — Nat Has a Deadline and Shouldn't Be Tweeting (@natcassidy) June 17, 2019

Before long #SixWordHorror was the top trend in the UK as people attempted to scare their followers with their own very short stories.

But not all who joined in took the brief 100% seriously.

#SixWordHorrorWe're updating our Terms of Service — NIDO is OKAY (@IAmNidoking) June 17, 2019

you may now start the exam #SixWordHorror — juicyish (@qaahsi) June 17, 2019

#SixWordHorror You got an unexpected FaceTime call — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 17, 2019

There was pineapple on the pizza. #SixWordHorror — BH (@Bhagman629) June 17, 2019