‘Super mum’ giraffe gives birth to fourth calf

A calf has been born to a giraffe described as a “super mom” by the zoo where she lives.

Twelve-year-old Tessa gave birth to her fourth calf in the early hours of Sunday morning at Cincinnati Zoo.

It's a baby boom!!! Just hours after the birth of the critically endangered bongo, Tessa gave birth to her 4th calf and Kimba celebrates #6! 11-year-old Kimba celebrated Father’s Day with a new six-foot-tall bundle of joy that arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo early this morning! 12-year-old Tessa delivered the calf at 2:00 a.m. after about an hour of labor. The calf was standing within the hour and was observed nursing throughout the night. Mom and baby will be bonding behind the scenes for a few days. We will make an announcement when visitors can expect to see the new family in their outdoor habitat. Click link for more details – http://cincinnatizoo.org/news-releases/cincinnati-zoos-giraffe-super-parents-welcome-a-new-baby/ Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, June 17, 2019

“Tessa is our super mom,” said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at Cincinnati Zoo. “She and baby are doing well and bonding behind the scenes at Giraffe Ridge. Kimba will be reunited with the full group within a week.”

The birth also meant that 11-year-old Kimba became a father for the sixth time on Fathers Day.

Tessa gave birth to her fourth calf on Sunday morning (Cincinnati Zoo)

Giraffe pregnancies last around 15 months and the leggy mammals give birth standing up – meaning their babies’ lives begin with a drop to the ground.

They are able to walk almost immediately and Tessa’s latest baby was no exception – the calf, whose sex is not yet known, was on its feet within an hour.

What a perfect day for Beau the bongo to become a Dad!!! Welcome to the world little one. Mom, Stevie, and calf are… Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Sunday, June 16, 2019

Tessa and was not the only animal to give birth at the zoo over the weekend as her calf came shortly after a critically endangered bongo – a species of antelope – was born at the park.