Man who thinks he’s buying a house accidentally buys 30cm strip of land
To make matters worse, it was only worth £40.
A Florida man thought he had snagged a deal when he paid 9,100 dollars (£7,200) in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 1ft by 100ft strip of land.
The land, valued at only 50 dollars (£40), starts on a kerb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.
An official told the South Florida Sun Sentinel there’s not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.
Mr Holness said he was deceived as property appraiser photos linked to the auction site show a villa on the parcel he made a bid on.
But the newspaper said the appraiser’s site and information on the county’s tax site show no building value.
