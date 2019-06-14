Video: Police smash window to rescue dog from hot car

Footage released by Wiltshire Police shows the dramatic moment an officer rescued a dog from a hot car.

In the video, Pc Martyn Powell can be seen smashing the window of a vehicle before reaching into the back seat to free the dog.

Pc Powell said: “We received a call from a member of the public who was concerned about the welfare of a dog, which had been left in a vehicle for a number of hours on a hot day.

“Although the windows were opened slightly, the dog didn’t have any water and had become tangled on their lead restricting their movement within the vehicle.

“I was concerned for the welfare of the dog and I took the decision to smash the window of the car to free the dog.”

The owner of the dog, who was “very remorseful”, was given advice by officers about animal welfare and agreed to pay a £50 donation to the Dogs Trust.

Pc Powell added: “As we had no other concerns about the dog, we agreed the best course of action was a community resolution in the form of a charity donation.”

Temperatures inside a car can be more than double what they are outside on a warm day, according to the RSPCA.

Police said on March 25, when the video was taken, it was 21C (69.8F) outside and “the temperature in the vehicle was in excess of 40C (104F)”.