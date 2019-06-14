Ian Hislop says he hopes Boris Johnson goes to prison ‘forever’ in viral rant

An outtake from Have I Got News For You has gone viral featuring Ian Hislop saying he would like to see Boris Johnson in prison “forever”.

The segment from last week’s filming had to be left out of the original programme in case it prejudiced a private prosecution against the former foreign secretary for claims he made during the EU referendum.

After the High Court last week ruled Johnson would not have to face a criminal prosecution, the panel show was free to release the footage.

Sadly, #HIGNFY isn’t on the air during the selection of a new Prime Minister. Fortunately, the dropping of court proceedings against Boris Johnson for misuse of public office means we can now show the uncensored footage from the show in which the case was discussed. pic.twitter.com/83l2LZ7ffg — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 13, 2019

Campaigner Marcus Ball had sought to prosecute Johnson for three allegations of misconduct in public office, including the disputed claim that Britain sent £350 million a week to the EU.

Hislop, editor of the Private Eye magazine, said the case was “similar to putting the Pope on trial and saying: ‘are you a Catholic?'”

When reminded by host Richard Ayoade that the panel mustn’t prejudice the case, Hislop responded: “That’s fair enough because I would like him to have a fair trial, with a desirable result of him being in prison forever.”

Johnson denied acting improperly and has consistently defended the £350 million claim, which was emblazoned on the side of his campaign bus during the 2016 referendum campaign.