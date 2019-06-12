Yorkshire puddings named best classic British dish

Debate erupted online after Yorkshire puddings were revealed as the nation’s favourite savoury British dish.

The northern staple was named by YouGov as “Britain’s finest home-grown food” with 85% of people who had tried them saying they liked them.

What are the very best classic British foods? (savoury edition)We can now crown Yorkshire Pudding as Britain's finest home-grown food, with 85% of Brits who have tried them saying they like them. Sunday roasts and fish & chips come joint second on 84%https://t.co/2mF0n4khqf pic.twitter.com/pW3xmqQOYu — YouGov (@YouGov) June 12, 2019

Second in a list described as “distressingly beige” by YouGov came the Sunday roast, liked by 84% of people who had eaten it, followed by fish and chips (84%), crumpets (81%) and a full English breakfast (81%).

At the bottom of the pile were jellied eels, liked by only 6% of those who had eaten them, lagging way behind the next least popular, laverbread (20%).

The results proved contentious on social media, particularly among Scottish people.

this is why scotland wants independence https://t.co/qYB8vkx5sl — katie goh (@johnnys_panic) June 12, 2019

Haggis is one of the greatest foods ever given to this country. Absolute heathens — Josh ????????? (@Josh_More) June 12, 2019

I think 'haggis' being in Crap Tier is justification enough for Scotland to claim immediate independence. https://t.co/2INVP2fnlY — Danny Wright (@dethink2survive) June 12, 2019

Others felt one of their favourites had been harshly treated – or left of the list completely.

Scotch eggs are 'low tier'? What is wrong with people — andy bullock (@ColdharbourAndy) June 12, 2019

Where is sausage roll 🙁 — JennaBrave (JennALT) ? ジェンナァルト (@JennALT_01angel) June 12, 2019

Steak and kidney pudding, black pudding, liver and onions and haggis are not crap! — Stuart J Clarkson (@stuclarkson23) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile among sweet foods, scones reigned supreme, enjoyed by 85%, ranking as one of only two dishes alongside the Victoria sponge (81%) to register an approval rate of over 80%.

In bottom place was the deep-fried Mars bar (22%) – the only sweet food to clock in at under 50%.

What are the very best classic British foods? (sweet edition)Scones and Victoria sponge are the undisputed champions of sweet British cuisine, with 85% and 81% of those who have tried them saying they like them. https://t.co/2mF0n4BShN pic.twitter.com/RhcOJC8hOy — YouGov (@YouGov) June 12, 2019

YouGov pointed out some gender differences with men more likely to enjoy black pudding than women (56% to 38%) and women more partial to cauliflower cheese (76% to 62%).

Meanwhile older generations were more positive about the foods on the list in general, most noticeably with liver and onions, enjoyed by 58% of those over 55 and just 15% of people aged between 18 and 24.

Among sweets, Christmas pudding is far more popular with the over 55s (70%) than with 18-to-24-year-olds (34%).