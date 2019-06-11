Man caught with cocaine on his nose tells police ‘It’s not mine’

A man caught with cocaine around his nostrils tried to escape punishment by telling officers the drug was not his.

Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, 20, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by two deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, in the US.

According to a Facebook post, one of the two, Eneida Rossi, “immediately noticed Jimenez had a white powdery substance on his nose she recognised to be powder cocaine”.

SOMETHING DOESN’T SMELL RIGHT: District III Deputies Eneida Rossi and Abigail Bieber conducted a traffic stop on a… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 10, 2019

Tests confirmed Ms Rossi’s suspicions and, though further cocaine was found on his person, Jimenez had a surprising take on the powder on his face.

According to the Facebook post: “Jimenez was arrested without incident but he attempted to tell the deputies the cocaine on his nose was not his!!!”

Deputies also found a bag containing 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills in the car.

Jimenez was arrested on drug charges.