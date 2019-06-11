Hailstones ‘the size of golf balls’ batter Germany

Residents of Munich described seeing hailstones the size of golf balls fall on Monday as storms hit parts of Germany.

Police in Bavaria reported that several people, including a seven-year-old child, were injured in hailstorms, while property was reported as being damaged.

Twitter user Mike Schriewer shared a video of the hail, saying: “Heavy hail in Worthsee by Munich. Got hit by several golf ball sized pieces.”

Another Munich resident complained that her car was being hit by large hailstones, posting a video to Twitter.

Munich firefighters received about 320 emergency calls due to the storm, Germany’s Focus magazine reported.

The hailstones came during a day of rain and storms across Germany, an official public holiday.

Weather forecasters warned that the extreme weather could continue into Tuesday.