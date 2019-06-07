Menu

Watch: Schoolchildren test themselves against Garda riot shields

Viral news | Published:

Officers visited a school in Shannon to introduce the children to one of their specialist units.

Gardai at a school in Shannon

Schoolchildren were given the chance to let off some steam as the Garda Public Order Unit paid a visit.

Gardai decked out in riot gear dropped in on St Conaires National School in Shannon, Co Clare.

In a video posted on social media, kids can be seen using batons to hit the riot shields held by gardai.

Public Order Unit

Posted by An Garda Síochána on Thursday, June 6, 2019

The visit was part of a programme of events to mark US President Donald Trump’s trip to Ireland, which saw specialist units attend schools in the area to discuss the role they play in the community.

