Watch: Schoolchildren test themselves against Garda riot shields

Schoolchildren were given the chance to let off some steam as the Garda Public Order Unit paid a visit.

They'll sleep tonight! The Garda Public Order Unit paid a visit to St Conaires NS in Shannon, Co Clare today. Future hurlers in the making?#UpTheBanner pic.twitter.com/gQcW4iWKfN — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 6, 2019

Gardai decked out in riot gear dropped in on St Conaires National School in Shannon, Co Clare.

In a video posted on social media, kids can be seen using batons to hit the riot shields held by gardai.

The visit was part of a programme of events to mark US President Donald Trump’s trip to Ireland, which saw specialist units attend schools in the area to discuss the role they play in the community.