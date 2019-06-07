Advertising
Watch: Schoolchildren test themselves against Garda riot shields
Officers visited a school in Shannon to introduce the children to one of their specialist units.
Schoolchildren were given the chance to let off some steam as the Garda Public Order Unit paid a visit.
Gardai decked out in riot gear dropped in on St Conaires National School in Shannon, Co Clare.
In a video posted on social media, kids can be seen using batons to hit the riot shields held by gardai.
The visit was part of a programme of events to mark US President Donald Trump’s trip to Ireland, which saw specialist units attend schools in the area to discuss the role they play in the community.
