Texas police find a deer in a house after the homeowner mistook it for a burglar

Police who surrounded a house in eastern Texas because they thought they had a burglary in progress found a deer instead.

The homeowner called Lufkin Police Department on Thursday after she heard glass breaking. She hid in a wardrobe and police tried to find the suspect in her home.

Posting a video of the incident on Facebook, Lufkin Police said: “Several officers arrived and formed an entry team. Upon making entry through the broken window, the lead officer rounded a corner and came face to face with one very frightened doe.”

An officer is heard shouting in the video: “It’s a deer! It’s a deer! It’s a deer!”

The video shows where the deer broke into the house’s front window and became trapped in the home. Officers were able to coax the animal out of the door.

Police assured residents that no animals or officers were seriously injured in the incident, although one officer was cut by broken glass.