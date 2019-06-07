Store tries to make bags unappealing to encourage people to bring their own

A shop in Canada is attempting to dissuade customers from taking their plastic bags with new designs that are supposed to be unappealing.

East West Market, an independent grocery store in Vancouver, has made the move to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags.

It’s hard to always remember a reusable bag. We redesigned our plastic bags to help you never forget again. Posted by East West Market on Thursday, June 6, 2019

The designs include “Wart Ointment”, “The Colon Care Co-op” and “Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium” and are designed to create a conversation around single-use plastic bags.

Their motto, also featured on the bags, is: “Avoid the shame. Bring a reusable bag.”

Those behind the bags will hope the designs don’t become so well known that people seek them out as souvenirs.