Menu

Advertising

Store tries to make bags unappealing to encourage people to bring their own

Viral news | Published:

Their motto is: ‘Avoid the shame. Bring a reusable bag.’

Two plastic bags designed to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags in Canada

A shop in Canada is attempting to dissuade customers from taking their plastic bags with new designs that are supposed to be unappealing.

East West Market, an independent grocery store in Vancouver, has made the move to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags.

It’s hard to always remember a reusable bag. We redesigned our plastic bags to help you never forget again.

Posted by East West Market on Thursday, June 6, 2019

The designs include “Wart Ointment”, “The Colon Care Co-op” and “Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium” and are designed to create a conversation around single-use plastic bags.

Their motto, also featured on the bags, is: “Avoid the shame. Bring a reusable bag.”

A plastic bag designed to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags in Canada
(East West Market/Facebook)

Those behind the bags will hope the designs don’t become so well known that people seek them out as souvenirs.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News