Lynx releases special edition Xbox deodorant

Gamers will have the chance to smell like the essence of their favourite console with the release of an Xbox-themed deodorant.

The Lynx limited edition, which will only be available in Australia and New Zealand, is designed to “transform the feeling of ‘levelling up’ into a fragrance”, according to its manufacturers.

“In games, even the most insurmountable challenge can be overcome by lifting your game,” says Tania Chee, business group lead for Xbox ANZ.

“We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special.

Lynx Xbox is designed to ‘transform the feeling of levelling up into a fragrance’ (Xbox)

“Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”

Lynx Xbox, which is also available as a shower gel, is described as “a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood”.

It goes on sale next month.