Taco Bell customer calls police after store runs out of taco shells

A shortage of tacos at Taco Bell may be a “travesty”, but it certainly isn’t a good reason to call the police.

That was the message from officers after they received a call from one disgruntled customer in Louisiana.

In a Facebook post, Slidell Police Department wrote: “It’s been a while, but another ‘we can’t make this stuff up’ story.

“Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this.”

Police added that they hoped stocks would be replenished “in time for Taco Tuesday”.

While police may not have leapt to deal with this particular emergency, it certainly struck a chord with citizens.

One follower on Facebook commented: “Someone needs to call you guys about that Ice Cream Machine at McDonalds. It’s always broken.”

Another added: “They were absolutely right in calling. I went yesterday and yes, they were out completely. I told the lady to just change the name to Burrito / Nacho Bell.”