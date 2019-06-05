Humanoid robot artist makes debut at University of Oxford

A humanoid AI android called Ai-Da has been unveiled as the world’s first robot artist ahead of its debut exhibition at the University of Oxford.

Named after the mathematician Ada Lovelace, the robot was revealed during a press conference at the university’s Lady Margaret Hall College on Wednesday.

Creator Aidan Meller unveils Ai-Da (Jacob King/PA)

A selection of its work also went on display, including geometric pieces in blue and green as well as black and white images of the human head.

Ai-Da also showcased its pencil-work, using a robot hand developed by engineers in Leeds in front of an audience.

Ai-Da’s work on show at a press conference at Lady Margaret Hall College at Oxford University (Jacob King/PA)

Artworks in the solo exhibition, entitled Unsecured Future, also include drawings, paintings, sculpture and video art.

The collection aims to explore the boundaries between AI, technology and organic life.

Ai-Da’s creators say it is the first ultra-realistic robot capable of drawing people from life using its eye and a pencil in its hand.

Aidan Meller, Ai-Da’s brainchild and a gallery owner, has described his creation as “pioneering a new AI art movement”.

Manufactured by Engineered Arts in Cornwall, Ai-Da was completed in April this year.

Ai-Da was unveiled as the world’s first robot artist (Jacob King/PA)

Its body is capable of an expressive range of movements and features realistic silicone skin, 3D printed teeth and gums and eye cameras.

Ai-Da’s solo exhibition Unsecured Futures runs from June 12 until July 6 at St John’s College, University of Oxford.