London boozer offers capital’s ‘first nudist pub singalong’

Daring drinkers are being offered the chance to attend what is being described as London’s first nudist pub singalong.

The occasion, at Norman’s Coach and Horses in Soho, offers punters the chance to “strip off and relax with a pint whilst singing their favourite cockney tunes”, according to the pub.

@CoachSoho and @AlastairARTBEAT presents London's 1st Naked Cockney Sing Along with @mister_meredith BOOK TICKETS NOW ! THIS WILL BE ANOTHER SELL OUT NOT TO BE MISSED!Tickets available via https://t.co/tTSol3gYyP pic.twitter.com/ub0WzQHcAd — Normans Coach&Horses (@CoachSoho) June 3, 2019

The ticketed event, which takes place on June 10, is a spin on the regular singalongs hosted at the venue and will feature pianist Luke Meredith leading the clothesless crowd in renditions of tunes including Great Balls Of Fire, Bare Necessities, I’ve Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts and Chas And Dave’s Rabbit.

It comes as landlord Alastair Choat prepares to reluctantly relinquish control of the famous pub to owners Fuller’s, who take over the establishment on June 23.

Mr Choat, who has been landlord of the Coach And Horses since 2006, has battled to keep control of the pub, getting more than 15,000 signatures on a petition, but Fuller’s are set to step in having to declined to extend the lease.

Punters will get the chance to have a naked pint at next week’s event (Kmart)

Mr Choat said: “There is this, in times of real need and despair and trying to defend something of value, great British tradition of stripping off.”

The Coach And Horses was a famous hang-out for journalists and artists in the last century and was the setting for the play Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell, which was recently revived at the venue.