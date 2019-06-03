Watch: Barack Obama receives standing ovation at NBA Finals game in Canada

Barack Obama was given a standing ovation after he was spotted in the crowd at an NBA Finals game in Canada.

The Toronto Raptors shared footage of the moment the former US president received the applause, as his face was put up on the big screen at the Scotiabank Arena.

Fans at the stadium also shared videos of the moment the 44th president of the US appeared on screen.

Mr Obama’s trip north of the US border comes as incumbent president Donald Trump arrives this week in the UK for a three day state visit.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, Mr Obama did not prove to be a lucky charm as they lost the game 109-104 to Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson and Curry both put 15 on the board in the first half, and the Warriors went on an 18-0 run to start the third quarter in the victory.

Advertising

(Frank Gunn/AP)

The closing seconds of the game were closer than the reigning NBA champions would have liked, with the Raptors going on a 10-0 run late to bring the game to within five points with a minute remaining.

The win for the Warriors ties the best-of-seven series at 1-1, with game three taking place in California on Wednesday.