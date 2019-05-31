Watch: Bears are making themselves at home in gardens across America

The rise of smart doorbells has led to a host of surprising sights being caught on camera – including a striking number of bears making themselves at home in people’s gardens.

Ring.com, which manufactures doorbells with cameras inside for home security, has released a number of clips showing sightings of the animals in yards across America.

Footage captured on the devices shows bears strolling around gardens, apparently taking out the bins, and in some cases even coming right up to people’s front doors.

The clips come from a range of different states, including Colorado, California, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida.

Bear populations have rebounded across North America in recent years thanks to strong conservation efforts.