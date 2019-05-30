Homeless kittens found healthy after being born inside Iceland ‘bag for life’

A litter of five kittens and their mother were found in a plastic Iceland “bag for life” by a resident in Willesden, north-west London.

The kittens, estimated to be 10 days old, were found to be in good health by animal welfare officers after the bag was spotted in a garden shed in April.

The two-year-old stray mother was named Sweetpea, while the five kittens were named Pepper, Turnip, Swede, Tato and Pumpkin, inspired by the vegetable pattern on the bag.

Animal welfare officers took the kittens and their mother to charity Mayhew, where vets performed a health check on them all.

Mayhew said: “No causes for concern were found, so we settled the family into a warm and cosy cat cabin to relax and recuperate – a far cry from the cold plastic bag where they’d spent the last fortnight.

“Our cattery staff kept a close eye on the new arrivals, and it wasn’t long before they finally felt safe and secure.

“With our support, Sweetpea quickly overcame her anxiety, and revealed herself to be a loving, playful and curious cat. As her kittens continued to grow and develop, she began to crave some extra special care and attention of her very own.

“Once the kittens were old enough to feed and develop independently of their mother, Sweetpea was neutered and placed up for adoption, where she is currently waiting for the rags-to-riches-style happy ending she so well deserves.”

Mayhew is an animal welfare charity based in London, established in 1886.