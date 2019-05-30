Catherine of Aragon leaves Twitter users puzzled as the former queen trends

Catherine of Aragon trended on Twitter on Thursday, with the source of the “trend” leaving many social media users puzzled.

Thousands of Twitter users piled onto the trend, with so many joke tweets being made that most had no idea why the former queen of England was experiencing a boom in popularity.

What came first, Catherine of Aragon trending or people asking why Catherine of Aragon is trending? pic.twitter.com/EYNuhF0H13 — Tom (@splutcho) May 30, 2019

The origin of the trend actually began with the musical Six, which features the six wives of Henry VIII.

The musical asked a trivia question with a chance to win tickets to the VIP tour, with the answer being the queen herself.

Six asked: “Which of the Queens was previously married to Henry VIII’s brother?”

QUEENS here’s your chance to win tickets to the exclusive SIX VIP Tour Pilot! ? Reply to this tweet with the answer to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets.You’ll need to be free on the evening of the 14th June. Winners will be announced next week. Good luck! ? pic.twitter.com/NqaJE1rOZ9 — SIX ? (@sixthemusical) May 30, 2019

The answer is Catherine of Aragon, who was previously Princess of Wales as the wife of Henry’s elder brother Arthur before she was Queen.

However, many missed this particular tweet, instead coming up with their own hilarious reasons as to why Catherine of Aragon, who died in 1536, was trending.

Catherine of Aragon trending – I'm assuming she's standing for Tory leader? — Approximate Centauri (@approx_centauri) May 30, 2019

Some expressed their excitement at the idea of seeing the queen appear on Love Island.

Catherine of Aragon is trending and fair play to Love Island for securing such a big name — Ali Woods (@AliWoodsGigs) May 30, 2019

One Twitter user taught a history lesson in meme format.

idk why Catherine of Aragon is trending either but pic.twitter.com/mHX6DFfGwn — Dr. Songo (@congo_doc) May 30, 2019

Twitter users wondered how they could get Henry VIII’s five other wives involved.

Catherine of Aragon is trending, and now I’m wondering what we have to do to get the rest of his wives trending too.@sixthemusical pic.twitter.com/5zPjDU16Ed — Matt ? (@mdiamxnd) May 30, 2019

Someone was almost 500 years behind the times with this tweet.

Shocked and horrified to learn from Twitter that Catherine of Aragon has died. Lots of love to her whole family at this difficult time. — Abbeigh ? (@abbeighweston) May 30, 2019

Some speculated that the queen trended on Jane Seymour and Henry VIII’s anniversary as a very long-term form of revenge.

Catherine of Aragon trending on Jane Seymour and Henry VIII’s anniversary….she didn’t come to play pic.twitter.com/U7JkGpKJtL — ambs✨ (@amberboggust) May 30, 2019

Catherine of Aragon was Queen of England from 1509 to 1533 as the first wife of King Henry VIII until their divorce.

She was previously Princess of Wales as the wife of Henry’s elder brother Arthur.