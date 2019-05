‘Guardian angel’ pigeon saves speeding driver from fine

Police in Germany have said divine intervention saved a speeding driver from getting a ticket after a pigeon photobombed a traffic enforcement camera at just the right moment.

Perhaps inspired by the Ascension Day national Christian holiday, Viersen police said “the Holy Ghost must have had a plan” to help the driver.

Just as the radar clocked the driver at 54km/h (33.5mph) in a 30km/h zone and the camera flashed, the pigeon flew in front of the car, obscuring the face of the driver with its spread wings and thereby concealing the necessary evidence of who was at the wheel.

Police said that “thanks to the feathered guardian angel”, the driver was spared a 105 euro (£92) fine but should take it as “a sign from above” to slow down.