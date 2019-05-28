Advertising
Fans react as Gavin & Stacey cast members announce Christmas special
Gavin & Stacey fans will have a one-off special to watch on Christmas Day.
Fans of hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey are tweeting their joy after the show announced it would be creating a one-off Christmas special.
The show, starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page – and created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, will be back on BBC One on Christmas Day.
Corden posted a photo of the Christmas script to Twitter, saying: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while.”
Fans expressed their surprise at the special, with many commenting memorable lines from the show.
Gavin & Stacey aired over three series, plus a Christmas special, from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.
Advertising
The show told the story of Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Barry in Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.
Corden and Jones will return to their roles as Smithy and Nessa, alongside other cast members including Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.
Advertising
Jones and Corden said: “We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again, and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.
“We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas.”
No storylines or clues about the Christmas special have been revealed, however that did not stop fans on Twitter from guessing.
Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: “Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin & Stacey to BBC One this Christmas.
“We can’t wait to see what’s happened to everyone over the last nine years and what’s next for one of the nation’s favourite comedy families.”
The New Year’s Day finale for the sitcom in 2010 drew 10.2 million viewers.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.