McDonald’s creates tiny beehive restaurant replica dubbed the ‘McHive’

McDonald’s has created a tiny replica of one of its restaurants, too small for any human to eat there.

The replica, dubbed the “McHive”, is a fully-functioning beehive designed to look like a McDonald’s restaurant and features seating, a drive-through and an entrance.

The brainchild of set designer Nicklas Nilsson, the hive is part of an initiative which has seen beehives placed on certain Swedish branches of the franchise.

Though several McDonald’s restaurants in Sweden have beehives on their rooftops, the initiative has not yet expanded to the UK.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “Some of McDonald’s restaurants in Sweden have beehives on their rooftops. The initiative started out locally with one restaurant last year and has grown to more restaurants joining the cause to celebrate the initiative.

“The bees enter the hive through the main entrance and the restaurant also has a McDrive and seating outdoors.”

Christoffer Ronnblad, marketing director of McDonald’s Sweden, said: “We have a lot of really devoted franchisees who contribute to our sustainability work and it feels good that we can use our size to amplify such a great idea as beehives on the rooftops.”

The beehive was auctioned during a charity fundraiser on May 21 and was sold to a Swedish franchise.

According to Greenpeace, honeybees perform about 80% of all pollination and a single bee colony can pollinate 300 million flowers each day.