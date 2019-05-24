Chaos With Ed Miliband: Ex-Labour leader changes Twitter name after May exit

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband appears to have poked fun at the Conservative Party following Theresa May’s resignation, by changing his Twitter name to “Chaos With Ed Miliband”.

The name change satirises a famous statement by former Tory leader David Cameron during the 2015 general election.

Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband: https://t.co/fmhcfTunbm — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 4, 2015

“Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband,” Mr Cameron tweeted on May 4 2015, three days before winning the election.

Mrs May took Mr Cameron’s position as Prime Minister in 2016 but announced on Friday morning that her turbulent reign as Tory leader will end on June 7, paving the way for a potentially brutal contest to replace her.

?? Well done @Ed_Miliband Never been prouder to vote for chaos with you! pic.twitter.com/6AOG3GOwur — Jo Platt MP (@JoPlattMP) May 24, 2019

“Well done @Ed_Miliband, tweeted fellow Labour MP Jo Platt. “Never been prouder to vote for chaos with you!”

The timely tease from Mr Miliband was well received by many more on Twitter including comedian David Schneider, who described it as “comedy genius”.

“Britain faces a simple choice – stability and strong government with me, or comedy genius on Twitter from Ed Miliband” pic.twitter.com/b8QGUKOpmG — David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 24, 2019

“Britain faces a simple choice – stability and strong government with me, or comedy genius on Twitter from Ed Miliband,” wrote Schneider.

I never thought I'd say this but @Ed_Miliband you're my hero. pic.twitter.com/5pVer2wuYP — Malcolm Tucker (@Tucker5law) May 24, 2019

And there was also praise from fictional spin doctor Malcolm Tucker, from the TV comedy The Thick Of It, who tweeted: “I never thought I’d say this but @Ed_Miliband you’re my hero.”

A new prime minister is expected to be in Number 10 by the time the Commons rises for its summer recess in July.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Mrs May’s replacement should call an immediate general election.