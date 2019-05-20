Watch as a baby giraffe at Chester Zoo takes her first steps outside

A baby Rothschild’s giraffe has stepped outside for the first time since she was born on May 8.

The calf was named Karamoja, after the region in Uganda where the rare and endangered subspecies still lives in the wild.

The 6ft baby was seen walking with mother Orla in the outside space of her enclosure on Monday.

Chester Zoo said: “Keepers have dedicated the new calf’s name to the people of Karamoja in Uganda, Africa.

“Karamoja is the region in Uganda where our zoo conservationists are working to protect some of the last remaining populations of wild Rothschild’s giraffes in Kidepo Valley National Park.”

The baby giraffe was born to mum Orla and dad Meru after a 477-day pregnancy.