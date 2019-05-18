Eurovision 2019: How a night of banter and bondage played out on Twitter

Eurovision is always one of the Twitter events of the year, and 2019’s edition was no different – with memes and moving moments alike getting people talking.

Perhaps the most talked about entry came from Iceland, and the “techno BDSM” trio Hatari, which means Hater in English.

Ahead of the contest, they said they hoped Eurovision would bring them “one step nearer to our plan to destroy capitalism”, but many were more preoccupied with their outrageous outfits.

We have a #Eurovision Bingo card. Iceland ensured that Bondage got crossed off… pic.twitter.com/AJhTedicFW — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) May 18, 2019

THANK YOU ICELAND FOR TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY AND BRINGING THE BDSM ORB AND THE HAMMER MAN pic.twitter.com/gvhC99ky6z — Simone de Rochefort (@doomquasar) May 18, 2019

As YouTuber Hazel Hayes put it: “Only on #Eurovision could you go from yodelling to bondage to acoustic guitar without batting an eyelid.”

Like Hatari, France’s Bilal Hassani also opted for a political message, though the delivery was somewhat different.

Hassani offered a message of unity and diversity, in a shot to the bows of homophic bullies who targeted him in the run-up to the contest.

He was joined by teenage plus-sized ballerina Lizzy Howell – herself the victim of online trolls – and a dancer who revealed herself to be deaf during the performance.

France showing Iceland how making a political point is really done #EUROVISION2019 — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) May 18, 2019

Loving the gender non conformity France ?? is bringing to the stage #eurvision2019 He’s the underdog that could pull off an upset!!! pic.twitter.com/VuDUriuNSL — Samuel Burke (@samuelcnn) May 18, 2019

Many who were tuning in were doing so just for one person: Madonna. The queen of pop made a dramatic entrance to perform Like A Prayer, followed by new track, Future.

Not everyone was impressed.

When @Madonna is the worst performance on #Eurovision2019 with a song shes been singing for 30 years…. the irony. https://t.co/d9JPLaMeAk — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) May 18, 2019

However, UK entry Michael Rice delighted people back home with a somewhat less intense performance of his song Bigger Than Us.

Among his supporters were radio presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and former Eurovision favourite Cheryl Baker, who described him as “effing fabulous”.

Proud of ya, @MichaelRiceOff !!! You were effing fabulous! — Cheryl Baker (@Cherylbaker) May 18, 2019

He was amazing @MichaelRiceOff xxxx — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) May 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the best pun of the night was reserved for the Czech Republic’s performance…

A friend of a friend… is that a Czech mate? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/TRWspDtJ1h — BBC Eurovision?? (@bbceurovision) May 18, 2019

A number of bold stage designs also caught the attention of Twitter’s jokers.

And once it was all over, there was only one natural response: tears.