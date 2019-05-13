University library in Australia evacuates hundreds due to strong-smelling fruit

Around 550 people were evacuated from The University of Canberra Library after a suspected gas leak turned out to be a particularly smelly piece of fruit.

The library in Australia posted an evacuation notice on Facebook, before the threat was found to be a mere piece of durian fruit in a bin.

The library wrote on Facebook: “We’ve been evacuated… Fortunately the suspected gas leak turned out to be a part of a durian – the offending fruit has now been removed.”

(University of Canberra Library)

The library then posted an update after re-opening its doors.

“The lingering gas-like smell in the building is completely safe – someone left a durian fruit in one of our bins,” it said.

(University of Canberra Library)

Durian, named in some regions as the ‘king of fruits’, is grown in parts of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The fruit has a pleasant taste, but a strong-smelling odour, which has led it to be banned from certain hotels and public transportation in southeast Asia.