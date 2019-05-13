It’s a girl! Chester Zoo’s new baby giraffe has been named

Chester Zoo has revealed its new baby giraffe is a girl.

The baby Rothschild’s giraffe, born on Wednesday, has been given the name Karamoja, a region in Uganda where the endangered subspecies still lives in the wild.

IT'S A GIRL and she has a name… Meet five-day-old giraffe calf, Karamoja ?? pic.twitter.com/yWvxMkDKAA — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) May 13, 2019

In a tweet, the zoo explained: “Keepers have dedicated the new calf’s name to the people of Karamoja in Uganda, Africa.

“Karamoja is the region in Uganda where our zoo conservationists are working to protect some of the last remaining populations of wild Rothschild’s giraffes in Kidepo Valley National Park.”

Early yesterday morning one more BABY GIRAFFE arrived into the world… Here's its first steps, first fall and first friendship ❤️️? pic.twitter.com/QmeiaQIz5s — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) May 9, 2019

Karamoja was born on Wednesday to mum Orla and dad Meru after a 477-day pregnancy.

The species can be identified by its broader dividing white lines and has no spots between the knees.