Physio shares story of Afghan amputee, six, whose joyous dance went viral

A video of a young Afghan amputee dancing for joy with his new prosthetic leg is taking the internet by storm.

Ahmad Rahman lost his right leg after he was shot aged two during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan National Army in Logar province, and was filmed enjoying a moment of merriment after receiving his fourth new prosthesis.

The dance was filmed by Mulkara Rahimi, a physotherapist working at the ICRC orthopaedic clinic in Kabul, who told the Press Association she has known Ahmad “from day one” for his treatment.

She said the reason for his dance and “beautiful smile” is because unlike previous limbs, his fourth prosthesis does not cause him pain.

“Every time his prosthetic leg was either short or uncomfortable and was hurting his leg,” said Ms Rahimi.

“The fourth time it was not hurting him… he was happy that he can dance without any pain any more.”

Ms Rahimi said Ahmad will be able to go to school thanks to his new leg, after previously not being admitted.

“If there was any fight in school he could not run away like other kids so they didn’t accept him,” she said.

“This kid doesn’t go to school and doesn’t have access to basic needs. Sometimes they don’t even have food to eat.”

(Mulkara Rahimi)

Ms Rahimi said such injuries are “very common” in Afghanistan and that she has “plenty of other patients whose stories need to get viral”.

“Our message to the world is: that you can take away our legs from us but you can’t kill our spirits,” she added.

“For all those who create war we want to declare peace.”

The reaction to Ahmad’s video has been heartfelt.

“The most victorious video I have ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @GillamRamey. “The overwhelming capacity of the human spirit, to not only survive, but return joyful.

“I hope he never stops dancing. Inside his heart, nor, across this Earth.”