Burglary suspect pets dog, cleans dishes and leaves without stealing anything

A woman has been arrested after she reportedly entered a stranger’s home, pet their dog and cleaned their dishes.

According to Vinton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, US, Cheyenne Ewing, 31, left without stealing anything.

The police said a witness saw a female enter their residence through the back door at 9am on Monday, sit down on the couch and begin to pet the family dog before washing the dishes and leaving.

“The victim stated that they did not know the female and the female was not invited into the residence,” Sheriff Shawn Justice wrote on Facebook.

“The victim also stated that the female was acting very strange.”

A female matching the description was later heard to have been knocking on doors in the area.

When Ewing was later found by police they said she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and gave officers a fake name.

“Ewing also advised that she had been up for two days,” added Sheriff Justice.

Ewing has been charged with burglary.