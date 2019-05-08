Menu

Advertising

A charity is encouraging people to prank friends by sending them a baby goat

Viral news | Published:

A donation to the Wishing Star Foundation will ensure the goat is taken away again.

A baby goat being held by a woman

A charity is offering the chance to raise money for sick children by surprising a friend with a visit from a baby goat.

Send a Friend a Goat has been set up by the Wishing Star Foundation, an American charity which aims to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

For a donation of $50 (£38), people in Tri-Cities, Washington can arrange to surprise a friend by having a goat taken to their office.

That friend will then be asked to make a donation of their own to have the goat taken away – though it seems many are in no rush to get rid of the animal.

Wishing Star executive director Lonna Smith told KEPR Action News: “I have to tell you, it’s like getting flowers, so when we go to a business and we have a baby goat, everybody stands up and asks, ‘Is the goat for me?'”

For anyone particularly worried about being “goated”, the charity has a solution for that too.

A donation of $100 (£77) will buy goat insurance, which gives “peace of mind that a live baby goat won’t be stopping by”.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News