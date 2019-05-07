Menu

Woman pulls alligator from her trousers during traffic stop

She also had three turtles in her backpack.

The alligator after being pulled from the woman's trousers

A Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop, sheriff’s officers said.

The Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck on Monday after it drove past a stop sign.

The driver, Michael Clemons, 22, told him that he and his 25-year-old passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass.

He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.

When the deputy found 41 three-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack, he asked if she had anything else.

She then pulled the one-foot alligator from her trousers.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials suggested an explanation on Twitter for the incident: “Not to be outdone by #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled an alligator out of her pants.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation.

