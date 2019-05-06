Menu

Police and firefighters to the rescue after ducklings fall into drain

The cute little birds were soon reunited with their mum.

Police with a rescued duckling

Police and firefighters were on hand to reunite a duck with her ducklings after the young birds fell into a drain.

The birds got into trouble at a school in the town of Apex, North Carolina.

Helping to return lost ducklings to their mother at Apex Friendship High School, we do everything here at APD and Apex Fire! Town of Apex Government

Posted by Apex Police Department on Monday, May 6, 2019

Thankfully, a joint effort from police officers and the local fire department meant the ducklings were soon freed from their predicament as officers climbed inside the drain and fished them out.

A Facebook post from Apex Police department read: “Helping to return lost ducklings to their mother at Apex Friendship High School, we do everything here at APD and Apex Fire!”

The police also posted a video to Twitter showing the birds waddling away from the scene with their mum.

