Advertising
Police and firefighters to the rescue after ducklings fall into drain
The cute little birds were soon reunited with their mum.
Police and firefighters were on hand to reunite a duck with her ducklings after the young birds fell into a drain.
The birds got into trouble at a school in the town of Apex, North Carolina.
Thankfully, a joint effort from police officers and the local fire department meant the ducklings were soon freed from their predicament as officers climbed inside the drain and fished them out.
A Facebook post from Apex Police department read: “Helping to return lost ducklings to their mother at Apex Friendship High School, we do everything here at APD and Apex Fire!”
The police also posted a video to Twitter showing the birds waddling away from the scene with their mum.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.