Mum who missed her graduation to attend her son’s surprised with diploma

A mother who missed her graduation ceremony so she could see her son graduate at the same time received a surprise when she was called up to the stage.

Sharonda Wilson was scheduled to attend her own ceremony at Ferris State University on Saturday but instead went to Central Michigan University where her son Stephen was not only graduating but also singing the national anthem.

There was a surprise for Sharonda, however, as she was called to the front alongside her son.

To attend her son Stephan’s commencement ceremony, Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her own from Ferris State University. Learning this, @cmichprez contacted FSU President Eisler and was able to confer her degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees. #cmichgraduation pic.twitter.com/anCSTHDCdC — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) May 4, 2019

Dr Bob Davies, president of CMU, said from the stage: “I made a call today…to David Eisler, the president of Ferris State University, so please pay attention.”

Sharonda then received a standing ovation as Dr Davies conferred her degree on behalf of Ferris State.

“When I heard (she) was getting her degree with me I was speechless,” Stephen told the Detroit Free Press.

“My mother is truly the strongest and most compassionate woman I know. That moment tops [any] other moment I have ever shared with my mother.”