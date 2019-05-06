How the internet reacted to news of Harry and Meghan’s baby

The birth of a royal baby proved to be the major talking point on Twitter on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5.26 on Monday morning to an as yet unnamed boy weighing 7lb 3oz.

The news was confirmed by Prince Harry in the afternoon, although the alerts on their phones gave some people a moment or two of confusion.

Harry revealed he had not had much sleep and some viewers thought it might be catching up with him as he appeared to thank the horses in the stables behind him after speaking to reporters.

Still laughing at how Harry thanked the horses after the interview ?? — Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) May 6, 2019

Harry and Meghan’s baby was born into one great British institution in the Royal Family, and another – Paddington Bear – was on hand to celebrate.

How exciting. Mrs Bird has said we're going to have an extra special afternoon tea to celebrate with marmalade sandwiches, iced cake and a few cups of her lovely hot cocoa with cream. #RoyalBaby — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) May 6, 2019

There was an irreverent take from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres from across the pond.

The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019

And fellow American TV star Ryan Seacrest was among many social media users taking the opportunity to make a Game Of Thrones reference.

It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne…and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 6, 2019

To many people, the thing that stuck out from the day was Harry’s expression of admiration for his wife and for women in general.

The best bit is when he made the (head exploding) gesture at the unbelievable physical achievement of giving birth, which has been noticeably absent from prior announcements. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) May 6, 2019

I swear I think Prince Harry is a feminist — the way he honored his wife and his abiding respect for what women go through was so sweet, just have to say ❤️ — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) May 6, 2019

I remember being horrified that kate Middleton was expected to parade around just a few hours post partum. I’m not big into royal news but I admire Meghan for saying no to that, and I could look at Harry in a dad zip up grinning ear to ear and calling women amazing all day long. — Jessica Knoll (@JessMKnoll) May 6, 2019

For others, it was simply the creation of one fantastically wealthy baby.

When you realise the #RoyalBaby is less than 24 hours old but is already richer and more successful than you’ll ever be pic.twitter.com/L4hcp5MnKf — NoStackMan (@no_stack) May 6, 2019

And some just really wanted to avoid spoilers.