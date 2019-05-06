Advertising
How the internet reacted to news of Harry and Meghan’s baby
Did Harry actually thank the horses after speaking to reporters?
The birth of a royal baby proved to be the major talking point on Twitter on Bank Holiday Monday.
The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5.26 on Monday morning to an as yet unnamed boy weighing 7lb 3oz.
The news was confirmed by Prince Harry in the afternoon, although the alerts on their phones gave some people a moment or two of confusion.
Harry revealed he had not had much sleep and some viewers thought it might be catching up with him as he appeared to thank the horses in the stables behind him after speaking to reporters.
Harry and Meghan’s baby was born into one great British institution in the Royal Family, and another – Paddington Bear – was on hand to celebrate.
There was an irreverent take from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres from across the pond.
And fellow American TV star Ryan Seacrest was among many social media users taking the opportunity to make a Game Of Thrones reference.
To many people, the thing that stuck out from the day was Harry’s expression of admiration for his wife and for women in general.
For others, it was simply the creation of one fantastically wealthy baby.
And some just really wanted to avoid spoilers.
