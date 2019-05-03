Zoe Saldana putting on her Avengers make-up becomes a meme

If you think it takes you a long time to get ready for a night-out, spare a thought for Zoe Saldana, who is painted entirely green for her role as Gamora in Avengers: Endgame.

The actress shared a short clip of herself putting on green make-up before filming, which people have quickly captioned with their hilarious thoughts.

She captioned it with the hashtags #NoFilter and #BecauseShesWorthIt.

Since the film was released on April 25, stars have been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of their time in the Marvel universe, however this is the first clip to receive the meme treatment.

The adopted daughter of Thanos has been compared to everything from spinach to Shrek by online jokers.

Here are a few of the best captions, that might fill the Avengers-shaped hole in your life.

1. The clip reminded this comedian of lettuce getting ready to ruin your day.

lettuce getting ready to give people e coli pic.twitter.com/70bK153LxA — jaboukie (@jaboukie) May 1, 2019

2. Pickles’ false sense of confidence is summed up here.

Pickles right before getting removed from a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/JsuyW8zhNq — Jose & The Bussycats (@itsjcerm) April 30, 2019

3. Her green look reminded people of Shrek getting ready for a night out.

Shrek when All Star by Smash Mouth plays https://t.co/1whxCQxLhp — Cory “Childish Latino” Lara (@coffeeordie) May 2, 2019

4. Gamora also gives off spinach vibes to some.

spinach getting ready to expire on my way home from the grocery store pic.twitter.com/Z3UkerYmC4 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 1, 2019

5. When your “green thumb” takes over your whole personality.

When you plant a single flower and call yourself a gardener https://t.co/hk5zskn0L2 — Joshua (@joshuams13) May 3, 2019

6. Fiona making sure she looks her best for her rescuer.

Fiona in her tower every night for 20 years preparing to be rescued pic.twitter.com/dk6c47yibt — matt (@criminalofthot) May 1, 2019

7. This upsetting comparison will resonate with students.

Money getting ready to leave my bank account pic.twitter.com/APFVZD0j8Z — Matthew A. Cherry ? (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2019

8. Lastly, this is how confident guacamole feels knowing that it costs extra.