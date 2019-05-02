Three-eyed snake found on Australian roadside

Australian officials have shared images of a three-eyed snake found near a road.

The unusual reptile, nicknamed Monty Python, was spotted by Parks and Wildlife rangers near Humpty Doo in the Northern Territories.

The three-eyed snake warns The Dry is coming!Our Rangers found a three-eyed snake on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty… Posted by Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

“The snake is peculiar as an X-ray revealed it was not two separate heads forged together, rather it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes,” rangers wrote in a Facebook post.

According to local media, the carpet python was taken into captivity after it was found in March but died soon after.

The snake’s misshapen skull reportedly meant it had trouble eating and it consequently became malnourished.

Monty Python had three functioning eyes (Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife/PA)

The rangers added: “It was generally agreed that the eye likely developed very early during the embryonic stage of development.

“It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common.”